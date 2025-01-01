$13,888+ taxes & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport – Sporty Style, Toyota Reliability
This 2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport blends sporty looks with everyday practicality and Toyota’s legendary dependability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth, efficient performance with excellent fuel economy — approx. 10.0 L/100 km city / 7.6 L/100 km highway.
The Sport Package adds a stylish edge with 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, color-keyed body trim, roof rails, fog lights, a power sunroof, and a rear spoiler. Inside, you’ll find a roomy, comfortable cabin with seating for five and plenty of cargo space, plus features such as:
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Premium audio system with CD/MP3 and AUX input
Keyless entry
Split-folding rear seats for added versatility
This RAV4 Sport is known for its durability, safety, and low cost of ownership, making it an excellent choice for commuters, small families, or anyone who needs an SUV that’s both fun to drive and practical.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
