<p data-start=96 data-end=159><strong data-start=96 data-end=157>2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport – Sporty Style, Toyota Reliability</strong></p><p data-start=161 data-end=497>This 2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport blends sporty looks with everyday practicality and Toyota’s legendary dependability. Powered by a <strong data-start=287 data-end=313>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and paired with an <strong data-start=333 data-end=359>automatic transmission</strong>, it delivers smooth, efficient performance with <strong data-start=408 data-end=434>excellent fuel economy</strong> — approx. <strong data-start=445 data-end=467>10.0 L/100 km city</strong> / <strong data-start=470 data-end=494>7.6 L/100 km highway</strong>.</p><p data-start=499 data-end=800>The <strong data-start=503 data-end=520>Sport Package</strong> adds a stylish edge with <strong data-start=546 data-end=678>18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, color-keyed body trim, roof rails, fog lights, a power sunroof, and a rear spoiler</strong>. Inside, you’ll find a roomy, comfortable cabin with seating for five and plenty of cargo space, plus features such as:</p><ul data-start=801 data-end=1033><li data-start=801 data-end=821><p data-start=803 data-end=821>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=822 data-end=859><p data-start=824 data-end=859>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=860 data-end=878><p data-start=862 data-end=878>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=879 data-end=913><p data-start=881 data-end=913>Tilt/telescopic steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=914 data-end=964><p data-start=916 data-end=964>Premium audio system with CD/MP3 and AUX input</p></li><li data-start=965 data-end=982><p data-start=967 data-end=982>Keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=983 data-end=1033><p data-start=985 data-end=1033>Split-folding rear seats for added versatility</p></li></ul><p data-start=1035 data-end=1248>This RAV4 Sport is known for its <strong data-start=1068 data-end=1117>durability, safety, and low cost of ownership</strong>, making it an excellent choice for commuters, small families, or anyone who needs an SUV that’s both fun to drive and practical.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2011 Toyota RAV4

144,600 KM

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
