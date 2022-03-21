$13,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
LOW KM NO ACIDENT SAFETY PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8660101
- Stock #: 3079
- VIN: 2T3ZF4DV0BW096049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,331 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO GAS SAVER 5dr SUV, LOW KM ONLY 146331 KM, LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
GOLDEN EXTERIOR ON BEIGE INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eFhg4+a/IO2ULr2Ey58B6831g2npNHUN
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
