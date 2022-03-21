Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

146,331 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

LOW KM NO ACIDENT SAFETY PW PL PM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

LOW KM NO ACIDENT SAFETY PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8660101
  • Stock #: 3079
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV0BW096049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,331 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO GAS SAVER  5dr SUV, LOW KM ONLY 146331 KM,  LOADED WITH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

GOLDEN EXTERIOR ON BEIGE INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eFhg4+a/IO2ULr2Ey58B6831g2npNHUN

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Mercedes-Benz B...
 41,100 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 23,540 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX A...
 65,299 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory