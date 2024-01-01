Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

215,722 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,722KM
VIN 5TDXK3DC5BS058720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6832
  • Mileage 215,722 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
DIGITAL COMPASS
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Assist grips
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Eco indicator
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
2nd row removable centre console box

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Sport tuned suspension
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PWR MOONROOF
Body-colour door handles
tire pressure
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Scuff Plates
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Pwr back door w/jam protection
Chrome surround grille
P235/50R19 all-season tires
Smoked headlamp surround

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Capability

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)

Comfort

adjustable headrests

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
pretensioners
force limiters
Lock up torque converter
Sunglass storage
pwr lumbar support
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Wide angle fog lamps
Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: air filter
key reminder
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
adjustable headrests & foldable armrests
fold & tumble feature
front seat belts
stablilizer bar
Vacuum Fluorescent Display
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input
2nd row removable 3-passenger multi-functional reclining 60/40 split bench seat -inc: removable middle seat
19 chrome 6-spoke wheels w/locks
Reclining front captain sport cloth seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Call Dealer

905-844-7100

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2011 Toyota Sienna