2011 Toyota Sienna

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
267,906KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC8BS010686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6827
  • Mileage 267,906 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
DIGITAL COMPASS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Assist grips
Coat hooks
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Eco indicator
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Tri-zone manual climate control -inc: air filter
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
tire pressure
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Scuff Plates
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome surround grille

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Capability

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
pretensioners
force limiters
Lock up torque converter
Sunglass storage
pwr lumbar support
Warnings -inc: low fuel
key reminder
17 aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
adjustable headrests & foldable armrests
flip & stow feature
front seat belts
stablilizer bar
Vacuum Fluorescent Display
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input
Reclining front captain premium cloth seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat
3rd row reclining 60/40 split/fold-down seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

