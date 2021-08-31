2011 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 2 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7697281

7697281 Stock #: 2885

2885 VIN: 5TDZK3DC8BS021556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 117,248 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

