2011 Toyota Sienna

117,248 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 7-Pass FWD LOW KM NEW BRAKES SAFETY

2011 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 7-Pass FWD LOW KM NEW BRAKES SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7697281
  • Stock #: 2885
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC8BS021556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,248 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Auto  5DR 7 PASSENGER  FAMILY VAN LOW KM ONLY 117248 km  

  ALLOY RIMS, NEW 4 BRAKES PADS+ ROTORS INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISITING

REMOTE START

,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION GREY   EXTERIOR ON LIGHT GREY INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Buy From Home Available!

Email Rosa Auto Sales

