$7,777+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
AUTO AWD BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
AUTO AWD BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$7,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,129 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, AWD, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234