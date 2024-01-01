Menu
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO, AWD, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><p style=margin: 0cm; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: #6b7280;> </span></p></div>

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

219,129 KM

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

AUTO AWD BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

AUTO AWD BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,129KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AXXBW525979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan