2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

211,617 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4MOTION

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4MOTION

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

211,617KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5861199
  • Stock #: 463
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX0BW537039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 463
  • Mileage 211,617 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion

- $5499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=L%2f2nuPtZDCdR2zKttTUyfiVaKV2YaC%2b3


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take Trade ins!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

