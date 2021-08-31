Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

162,422 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion 4X4 PANORAMIC NO ACCIDEN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion 4X4 PANORAMIC NO ACCIDEN

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7911180
  • Stock #: 2919
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX4BW503170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Heated
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,422 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD LOADED, LOW KM ONLY 162422 KM, NO ACCIDENT, one owner, LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PANORAMIC ROOF

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON  HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

car fax aviable AT NO EXTRA COST NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XTzROcCFRZ5NaAiuhbG6jal4DuSrdIpo

E HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Volvo XC60 T6 A...
 23,641 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey 4...
 183,153 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 16,269 KM
$53,333 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory