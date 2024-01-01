Menu
2012 Acura MDX

261,495 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

2012 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
261,495KM
VIN 2HNYD2H87CH004179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,495 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
High beam halogen headlamps

Interior

Compass
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Air filtration
PWR TAILGATE
Exterior temp indicator
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights

Mechanical

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters

Safety

3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Trailer stability assist
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Additional Features

Auto-levelling headlamps
Blind spot info system
P255/50R19 all-season tires
TIME
Active Damper System
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
integrated LED directional signals
19 x 8.5 alloy wheels
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down
(2) memory settings
auto-open/close
integrated remote
sun position detection
Info display w/date
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control
8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9 display

2012 Acura MDX