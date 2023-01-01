$12,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2012 Acura TSX
4dr Sdn I4 Man w/Premium Pkg
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
- Listing ID: 10409859
- VIN: JH4CU2E57CC800023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,499 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Acura TSX Manual Premium Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works, the car is certified and ready to go
140,499 kms ONLY
Manual transmission !
NO ACCIDENTS - see carfax below this description
4 cyl 2.4 L
FWD
Heated seats, power seats, black leather, bluetooth for calling, aux, usb, climate control and many more
AC works
Tires are fresh
Brakes are 70%
Certified and ready to go !
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $12,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
