Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 5232311
  2. 5232311
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,652KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5232311
  • Stock #: P5834
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL4CN008456
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Recent Arrival!





quattro 2.0T Premium 2.0L I4 TFSI DOHC quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic



8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Brake assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Rain sensing wipers, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.



Reviews:

* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 119,627 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKZ Pan...
 99,699 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 180,727 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory