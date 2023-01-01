Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi A6

166,899 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A6

2012 Audi A6

3.0T Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A6

3.0T Premium Plus

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1685403086
  2. 1685403086
  3. 1685403086
  4. 1685403086
  5. 1685403086
  6. 1685403086
  7. 1685403086
  8. 1685403086
  9. 1685403086
  10. 1685403086
  11. 1685403086
  12. 1685403086
  13. 1685403086
  14. 1685403086
  15. 1685403086
  16. 1685403086
  17. 1685403086
  18. 1685403086
  19. 1685403086
  20. 1685403086
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,899KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004543
  • VIN: WAUHGCFC5CN167556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Audi A6 Premium plus 3.0T SC Financing available

Runs and drives great, no dashlights, everything works, the car is in good shape

166,500 kms

Automatic

Premium plus package: Chrome mouldings, premium Audi rims, navigation, wooden interior, climate control, bluetooth, heated seats, rear sunvisors.

3.0 T Supercharged!

AWD - Quattro

Rebuilt title ! See carfax here
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/9ecaNggQqtpQGn/G5VFAgLr5hSN3V4g

AC works, breaks and tides are good

Price is $9,999 plus tax AS IS (great for exporters)

or

$999 extra for certification Including changing leather on drivers seat

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at




529 Speers road Oakville




between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.



Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2013 Nissan Frontier...
 229,999 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A6 3.0T Pr...
 166,899 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XL
 177,600 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory