$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2012 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10166202
- VIN: WA1LFCFP1CA068690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,617 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus AWD Certified Financing Available
Car runs and drives great. Leather interior, panoramic sunroof, power locks, seats & windows, heated seats, A/C works, bluetooth, two sets of keys.
111,617 km
Automatic transmission
All Wheel Drive
2l 4cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=f+cd7Y6ipGy78sN2xo3c6EK6tuKZgxOa
VIN WA1LFCFP1CA068690
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $13,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
