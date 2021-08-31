Menu
2012 Audi Q5

93,795 KM

$15,788

+ tax & licensing
$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium 2.0L Premium Quattro with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof | SELF CERTIFY

2012 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium 2.0L Premium Quattro with Leather Seats and Panoramic Sunroof | SELF CERTIFY

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

93,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7725442
  • Stock #: 21539A
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP6CA005648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Quattro, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Panoramic Sunroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Electronic Emergency Brake.

2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Quattro Monsoon Grey Metallic

CARFAX Canada One Owner

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

