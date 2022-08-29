Menu
2012 Bentley Continental

41,900 KM

Details Description Features

$106,995

+ tax & licensing
CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

GT W12 - RARE MULLINER - NAIM AUDIO - LOADED!

Location

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020155
  • Stock #: AA090222
  • VIN: SCBFR7ZA5CC073309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 41,900 KM

Vehicle Description

GT W12 - RARE MULLINER - NAIM AUDIO - LOADED 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

