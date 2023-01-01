Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2dr Cpe 135i

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9602125
  • VIN: WBAUC9C5XCVM11835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS |

Super clean bmw 135 M-SPORT white on red, Navigation , Leather heated seats, Vehicle is equipped with M performance brakes, Power windows, Power locks, clean Carfax report, Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at more detailed pictures coming soon 

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

 

$18,995 + HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 20,995 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE 

 

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

