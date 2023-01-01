2012 BMW 1 Series

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9602125

9602125 VIN: WBAUC9C5XCVM11835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

