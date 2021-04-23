2012 BMW 5 Series

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Listing ID: 6986330

6986330 VIN: WBAFU7C54CDU64742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,504 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

