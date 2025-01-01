$9,495+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X1
28i
2012 BMW X1
28i
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,000KM
VIN WBAVL1C5XCVR78004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#NO ACCIDENTS
#LUXURY SUV #FINANCING AVAILABLE
2012 BMW X1 xDRIVE 28i, 2.0L 4 CYLINDER TWIN-TURBO ENGINE
VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND GENTLY USED VEHICLE
OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED
- HEATED LEATHER SEATS
- PANORAMIC SUNROOF
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
- DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (xDRIVE)
- PUSH-BUTTON START
- HEATED STEERING WHEEL
#FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! #4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS #PRICE + HST + LICENSING
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2012 BMW X1