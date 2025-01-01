Menu
2012 BMW X1 xDRIVE 28i, 2.0L 4 CYLINDER TWIN-TURBO ENGINE VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND GENTLY USED VEHICLE OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (xDRIVE) - PUSH-BUTTON START - HEATED STEERING WHEEL 

FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! 

PRICE + HST + LICENSING PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. 

TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

2012 BMW X1

124,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X1

28i

2012 BMW X1

28i

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
VIN WBAVL1C5XCVR78004

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

#NO ACCIDENTS
#LUXURY SUV #FINANCING AVAILABLE 
2012 BMW X1 xDRIVE 28i, 2.0L 4 CYLINDER TWIN-TURBO ENGINE

VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND GENTLY USED VEHICLE

OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED
- HEATED LEATHER SEATS
- PANORAMIC SUNROOF
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
- DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (xDRIVE)
- PUSH-BUTTON START
- HEATED STEERING WHEEL 
#FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! #4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS #PRICE + HST + LICENSING

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. 
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2012 BMW X1