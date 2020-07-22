Menu
2012 BMW X1

136,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

28i w/Navi/Pano Roof/Leather/Bluetooth

2012 BMW X1

28i w/Navi/Pano Roof/Leather/Bluetooth

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

  • Listing ID: 5406764
  • Stock #: 995
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58CVR76087

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE , ONTARIO VEHICLE  ,Black on Black with Navigation system , leather,Panoramic Sunroof , power seats ,push button start , heated seats , Bluetooth , Park Assist/Parking Sensors , Two Sets Of Keys , Two Sets Of  Tires  both OEM alloys wheels non smoker unit .super clean interior and exterior. well kept and maintained . fully detailed .

Our price includes :
1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
568 Argus Rd
Oakville , On , L6J 3J3
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we're proud to be Oakville's premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we've been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That's the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

