2012 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

28i

2012 BMW X3

28i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074339
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C50CL728378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X3 28i Certified Financing No Accidents

Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works, certified and ready on the road

158,999 kms 

Automatic 

No accidents here , see the carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4OHHdUnWQdV9HS/mlCeFDkxaNkL2GkXY

5UXWX5C50CL728378

4 cyl 2.0 L 

AWD 

5 seater 

Loaded: Red leather interior, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, navigation, climate control

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE.

Price is $12,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!


READ IMPORTANT: 
 
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers road Oakville between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
 
 
 
Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it. 
 
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479     

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

