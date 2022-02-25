Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

152,006 KM

Details Features

$6,608

+ tax & licensing
$6,608

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$6,608

+ taxes & licensing

152,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362452
  • Stock #: LP0570A
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH6C4125243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

