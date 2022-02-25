$6,608+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT with Clean Carfax and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
152,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8362452
- Stock #: LP0570A
- VIN: 1G1JC5EH6C4125243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
