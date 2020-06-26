Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Niceforo Motors

905-338-8555

2012 Chevrolet Volt





Location

Niceforo Motors

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-338-8555

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,813KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5287727
  • Stock #: volt2012
  • VIN: 1g1rd6e47cu125173
Exterior Colour
Crystal Red Tintcoat
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Magnificent 2012 Chevrolet VOLT with only 72 813 kilometers certified, easy financing available, vehicle always well maintained, Vehicle incredibly clean, 4 cylinder engine with electric motor, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, bluetooth system, back-up camera, heated seat, road computer with hybrid mode, and much more ...for more information please contact us at (416) 432-8701

