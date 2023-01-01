2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10155249

10155249 Stock #: 3376

3376 VIN: 2C4RDGDG9CR394572

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 148,879 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

