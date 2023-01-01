Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,879 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS LEATHER NAVIG. DVD P-SLID B-TOOTH CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS LEATHER NAVIG. DVD P-SLID B-TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1688766974
  2. 1688766974
  3. 1688766974
  4. 1688766974
  5. 1688766974
  6. 1688766974
  7. 1688766974
  8. 1688766974
  9. 1688766974
  10. 1688766974
  11. 1688766974
  12. 1688766974
  13. 1688766974
  14. 1688766974
  15. 1688766974
  16. 1688766974
  17. 1688766974
  18. 1688766974
  19. 1688766973
  20. 1688766974
  21. 1688766974
  22. 1688766974
  23. 1688766974
  24. 1688766974
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155249
  • Stock #: 3376
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9CR394572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,879 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO FULL STOW &GO , CREW PLUS LOADED WITH 7 PASSENGERS LEATHER SEATS,POWER SLIDDING DOORS , POWER LEFT GATE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR SENSORS, REMOTE START

2 DVD SCREENS

  BLUE TOOTH,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REAR HEAT AND DUAL A/C FRONT AND BACK

SAFETY INCLUDED,

NEW REAR BRAKES PADS + ROTROS  INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

 

car fax included

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QoxH8eLEKDOoGRVQvKN0Ja4pn9zINBEU

 

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz B...
 98,616 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 159,129 KM
$21,777 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 57,907 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory