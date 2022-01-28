$12,999+ tax & licensing
905-337-9339
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT STOW &GO LOW KM ONEOWNER NO ACCIDENT SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
- Listing ID: 8162338
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR422456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 129,445 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 7 SEAT FAMLY VAN STOW & GO LOW KM ONLY 129445 KM, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS,ALLOY RIMS,
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2rlk+t1YPTrOq2OUd/D7F1jKD5JyIkFX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
