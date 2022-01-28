Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,445 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
SXT STOW &GO LOW KM ONEOWNER NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

SXT STOW &GO LOW KM ONEOWNER NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162338
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR422456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,445 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 7 SEAT FAMLY VAN  STOW & GO  LOW KM ONLY 129445 KM, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS,ALLOY RIMS,

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

BLUE  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK  INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX  ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2rlk+t1YPTrOq2OUd/D7F1jKD5JyIkFX

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

