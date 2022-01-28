2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8162338

8162338 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR422456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 129,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

