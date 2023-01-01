Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

144,466 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166589
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG6CT313074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,466 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey R/T Fully Loaded AWD 7-Seater Certified Financing Available

 

Car is in amazing condition. Sunroof, navigation, heated power seats, power locks & windows, leather interior, bluetooth, climate control, alloy wheels. Tow package.

 

NO ACCIDENT

 

7 Seater

 

144,466 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

All Wheel Drive

 

3.6l 6cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=I3Urncjy/IPwwfNhbnEvbRgGfCCQ0gMb

 

VIN 3C4PDDFG6CT313074

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $11,999 (plus HST and licensing) 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Back to Top

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

