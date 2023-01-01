2012 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 4 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10166589

10166589 VIN: 3C4PDDFG6CT313074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,466 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.