2012 Fiat 500

141,715 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

~NO ACCIDENTS~ CERTIFIED~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY

~NO ACCIDENTS~ CERTIFIED~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

141,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6728741
  • Stock #: FK261
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR5CT225678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # FK261
  • Mileage 141,715 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update:We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in stage 2 of COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 200km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2012 Fiat 500 Coupe Lounge Hatchback: ~NO ACCIDENTS~ CERTIFIED~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY* Leather seats* Manual transmission* Sport mode* Bluetooth* Fog Lights* Keyless Entry* AC* Cruise Control* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction controlWHAT YOU GET :- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)- FREE OIL CHANGE- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILINGThis vehicle comes certified. Taxes & Licensing are extra. No hidden fees No Surprises.$6450(Including Full Certification) +hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

