2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10548186
- VIN: 1FMCU0D74CKC31142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4 cyl Leather Financing available
Runs and drives great, no issues, everything works
176,000 kms
Automatic
See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IDR2tLRwESCKJXW4+KTQ92RNXsKMI5eP
4 cyl 2.5 L
FWD
No rust
Equipped with Bluetooth, heated seats, leather seats, AC works
5 seats
No rust on the body
Tires and brakes are fresh
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price $5,999 plus tax and licensing
Certification is $599 plus tax extra
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
