2012 Ford Escape

192,127 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5748906
  • Stock #: 0P014DB
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DGXCKA45458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0P014DB
  • Mileage 192,127 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Recent Arrival!





XLT Duratec 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel FWD 6-Speed Automatic



Canadian Winter Package, Door Trim Panel Vinyl Insert, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Equipment Group 201A, Ford SYNC, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

