Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

163,581 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER SAFETY ALLOY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163" NO ACCIDENT 1 OWNER SAFETY ALLOY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,581KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6546940
  • Stock #: 2732
  • VIN: 1FTVX1ET7CKD55816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,581 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4X4 3.5L ECOBOOST EXTENDED CAB 6 PASSENGERS ONE OWNER NO ACCDIDENT BACK UP CAMERA safety certified,Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, TOW PACKAGE INCLUDING BOTH TOW MIRRORS AND OEM FREQUENCY TRAILER BRAKE

NICE COMBINATION OF DARK GREY EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

 Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDNET  ONE OWNER  CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cWNHVGCMJCkNmPkAF0nUWc4S/EdUNIYN

  ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 73,903 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 126,245 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 121,777 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory