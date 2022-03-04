2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 8 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8581241

8581241 VIN: 1FTEX1EMXCFC25708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 176,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

