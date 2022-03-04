Menu
2012 Ford F-150

176,800 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145" SAFETY NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145" SAFETY NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581241
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EMXCFC25708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,800 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRIES

Finance is available, STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4X4 SUPERCAB 6 PASSENGERS WITH RELIABLE 3.7L GAS SAVER V6

POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, TOW HITCH, 2 KEYLESS FOBS, ALLOY RIMS,

WHITE EXTERIOR ON BEIGE INTERIOR,

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED,

Unit located at, 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

car fax available AT NO EXTRA COST

SHOWS NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO

GREAT SERVICE RECORD, CHECK CARFAXFOR RECORDS

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JkqYmM%2bdnyyutHDzHp%2b2ENLR1hu44Vxp

Two stores in Oakville to serve you better

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open,

9:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M WEEKDAYS,

 9:00 A.M – 4:00 P.M SATURDAYS

CLOSED SUNDAYS

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

