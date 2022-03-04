$14,999+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145" SAFETY NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8581241
- VIN: 1FTEX1EMXCFC25708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,800 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRIES
Finance is available, STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4X4 SUPERCAB 6 PASSENGERS WITH RELIABLE 3.7L GAS SAVER V6
POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, TOW HITCH, 2 KEYLESS FOBS, ALLOY RIMS,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BEIGE INTERIOR,
COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED,
Unit located at, 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2
car fax available AT NO EXTRA COST
SHOWS NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO
GREAT SERVICE RECORD, CHECK CARFAXFOR RECORDS
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JkqYmM%2bdnyyutHDzHp%2b2ENLR1hu44Vxp
Two stores in Oakville to serve you better
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open,
9:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M WEEKDAYS,
9:00 A.M – 4:00 P.M SATURDAYS
CLOSED SUNDAYS
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
