2012 Ford Flex

240,097 KM

Details Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2012 Ford Flex

2012 Ford Flex

SEL

2012 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

240,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8634593
  Stock #: 2B039ZX
  VIN: 2FMGK5CC1CBD12631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 240,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

