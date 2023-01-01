$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10038336
- VIN: 1FAHP3F29CL411916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, very clean car, no problems, everything works
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Automatic
104,000 kms
2.0 L 4 cyl - good on gas
FWD
Sedan
5 seater
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nxMhqexhJOmwbYNeTKzJ5Lwp65r07q7F
Comes with 2 sets of tires with rims
AC blows cold
Tires have lots of thread
Brakes are fresh
Certified and ready to go !
Bluetooth
Price is $8,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
