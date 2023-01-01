Menu
2012 Ford Focus

113,976 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

5DR HB SEL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10170939
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M24CL471296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus SEL FWD Hatchback Financing Available

 

Car runs and drives great. Heated seats, two sets of keys, A/C works, power locks & windows. No accidents, one previous owner.

 

113,976 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

Front Wheel Drive

 

2l 4cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Lc20eBI2ODiuEIv2Ic2lx2bSAgUb6CRX

 

VIN 1FAHP3M24CL471296

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing) 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

