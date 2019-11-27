Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Ford inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.



2012 FORD FOCUS SE



ACCIDENT-FREE & CLEAN CARFAX



BACK UP CAMERA

STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS

CRUISE CONTROL

CLIMATE CONTROL

POWER OPTIONS

AUX





**CARFAX AVAILABLE**



**FINANCING AVAILABLE**



**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**



Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether youre in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!



RSA MOTORS



2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3



905-399-3007



WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED



**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

