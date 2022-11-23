2012 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9403246

9403246 VIN: 1FAHP3K28CL440183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers

