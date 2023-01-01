$2,749+ tax & licensing
$2,749
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
267,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9898358
- Stock #: P6623Z
- VIN: 1FAHP3K23CL198130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 267,343 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2