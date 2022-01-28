Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Fusion

168,155 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8251830
  2. 8251830
  3. 8251830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8251830
  • Stock #: P6211XX
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG0CR297646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6211XX
  • Mileage 168,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 23,457 KM
$32,977 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee L...
 111,616 KM
$22,811 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 21,958 KM
$42,737 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory