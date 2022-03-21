2012 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8666588

8666588 Stock #: P6320

P6320 VIN: 3FAHP0HA6CR324026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P6320

Mileage 87,027 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.