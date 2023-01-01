$4,999+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2012 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE AUTO PW PL PM ALLOY SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
- Listing ID: 9650827
- Stock #: 3296
- VIN: 3FAHP0HA5CR240179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,376 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
SAFETY, AUTO,4DR SEDAN, SE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,ALLOY RIMS ,SAFETY INCLUDED
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=Ogb1tnQBVHkGg5ylm1BmTk1IGsMLcoQ2
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
