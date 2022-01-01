Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

133,948 KM

Details Description Features

$12,777

+ tax & licensing
$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT BLUETOOTH NO ACCIDENT SAFETY B-CAMERA PW PL PM

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT BLUETOOTH NO ACCIDENT SAFETY B-CAMERA PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

133,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8083675
  • Stock #: 2957
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN8CT097909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 133,948 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5dr CARGO VAN  LOADED WITH,BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, BACK UP SENSORS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AA64/SZmZEREttoRGPP05onFVyWlu2TX

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

