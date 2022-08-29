Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

182,338 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

XLT cruise control LADDER RACK NEW TIRES SAFETY

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,338KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9071884
  • Stock #: 3097
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN6CT100967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 182,338 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

XLT CARGO VAN ROOF LADER RACK , DIVIDER ,4 NEW TIRES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK UP SENSORS, …

SAFETY INCLUDED

ALL NEW TIRES DONE THE DAY OF LISTING

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   GREY INTERIOR

car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0t1V2JHHSaN8%2Fu9ZcP%2FQZn%2BvKRzUBn3g

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

