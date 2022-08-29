2012 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 3 3 8 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071884

9071884 Stock #: 3097

3097 VIN: NM0LS7BN6CT100967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 182,338 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.