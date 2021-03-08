Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

101,372 KM

Details Description Features

$19,849

+ tax & licensing
$19,849

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,849

+ taxes & licensing

101,372KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6672767
  Stock #: 279384
  VIN: 3GTP2VEA1CG279384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,372 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. GMC inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2012 GMC SIERRA K1500 SLE

Pickup / 8 Cylinders / Gas / 4.8L V8

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK / 14 RECORDS ON FILE / VERY CLEAN CARFAX!!!

 

HANDS FREE / AUX / CRUISE CONTROL / POWER WINDOWS / A/C / POWER SEATS / 6 SEATER / POWER MIRRORS / AUTO HEADLIGHTS / GRAVEL GUARDED ALL OVER / COATED BED 

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

KEY WORDS: CREW CAB TOW PACKAGE BED LINER 5/6 PASSENGER ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX SERVICE RECORDS

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

