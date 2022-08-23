Menu
2012 Harley-Davidson Softail

16,900 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2012 Harley-Davidson Softail

2012 Harley-Davidson Softail

FLSTF -soft tail fatboy

2012 Harley-Davidson Softail

FLSTF -soft tail fatboy

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8982001
  • Stock #: 193
  • VIN: 5hd1bxva3cb040274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLAXK
  • Interior Colour Chrome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 193
  • Mileage 16,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Harlay Davidson 2012 Softail Fatboy

2012 Harley Davidson Haritage Softail Fatboy with Twin Cam 103B with fuel injection. Mix this power with six-speed transmission. Chrome Aluminum profile laced wheels, adding extra styling to the classic look. Chrome exhaust. 150mm rear tire. Chrome nostalgic seven inch ball headlamp and "cat-eye" tank console with a retro speedometer face. 

Air cooled, twin Cam 103B engine. Displacement (in./cc): 103/1690. Fuel capacity 5gal/18.9lit. Engine Power 96.9ft.lbs @ 3000rpm. 

Very clean and nicely kept. Maintenance by Harley Dixie.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

