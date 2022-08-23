$14,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Harley-Davidson Softail
FLSTF -soft tail fatboy
Location
Deals on Wheels Auto
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
- Listing ID: 8982001
- Stock #: 193
- VIN: 5hd1bxva3cb040274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLAXK
- Interior Colour Chrome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Harlay Davidson 2012 Softail Fatboy
2012 Harley Davidson Haritage Softail Fatboy with Twin Cam 103B with fuel injection. Mix this power with six-speed transmission. Chrome Aluminum profile laced wheels, adding extra styling to the classic look. Chrome exhaust. 150mm rear tire. Chrome nostalgic seven inch ball headlamp and "cat-eye" tank console with a retro speedometer face.
Air cooled, twin Cam 103B engine. Displacement (in./cc): 103/1690. Fuel capacity 5gal/18.9lit. Engine Power 96.9ft.lbs @ 3000rpm.
Very clean and nicely kept. Maintenance by Harley Dixie.
