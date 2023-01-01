$13,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
2dr I4 Man EX-L w/Navi
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10181328
- VIN: 1HGCS1A86CA800240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Honda Accord Coupe is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, generating 190 horsepower. The 6-speed manual transmission adds an extra level of engagement, allowing you to fully enjoy the power and control over the gear shifts. The result is a spirited driving experience that brings excitement to your daily commute or weekend getaways. It combines sporty performance, sleek design, and modern features. With its engaging driving dynamics and stylish aesthetics, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a more spirited and exciting driving experience.
REALLY SHARP CAR!! DRIVES GREAT! EX-L w/Navi. LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!!
Vehicle Features
