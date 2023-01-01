Menu
2012 Honda Accord

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Man EX-L w/Navi

2012 Honda Accord

2dr I4 Man EX-L w/Navi

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181328
  • VIN: 1HGCS1A86CA800240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour b
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

 

This 2012 Honda Accord Coupe is equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, generating 190 horsepower. The 6-speed manual transmission adds an extra level of engagement, allowing you to fully enjoy the power and control over the gear shifts. The result is a spirited driving experience that brings excitement to your daily commute or weekend getaways. It combines sporty performance, sleek design, and modern features. With its engaging driving dynamics and stylish aesthetics, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a more spirited and exciting driving experience.

 

REALLY SHARP CAR!! DRIVES GREAT! EX-L w/Navi. LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!!

 

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

