$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX | CLEAN
2012 Honda Civic
LX | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2012 Honda Civic Coupe LX – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Fun to Drive
Sporty and practical, this 2012 Civic Coupe LX is a great choice for anyone seeking dependable transportation with a touch of style. Known for its legendary reliability and low cost of ownership, the Civic continues to be a top pick among compact cars.
Features include:
1.8L 4-cylinder engine
5-speed automatic transmission
Excellent fuel economy
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Remote keyless entry
AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3 capability
Auxiliary audio input
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Stability and traction control
Dual front and side curtain airbags
Local Ontario vehicle, very clean and well cared for
A solid choice for first-time drivers, commuters, or anyone who values efficiency and reliability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330