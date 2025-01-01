Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2012 Honda Civic Coupe LX – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Fun to Drive</strong></p><p>Sporty and practical, this 2012 Civic Coupe LX is a great choice for anyone seeking dependable transportation with a touch of style. Known for its legendary reliability and low cost of ownership, the Civic continues to be a top pick among compact cars.</p><p><strong>Features include:</strong></p><ul><li><p>1.8L 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li><p>5-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Excellent fuel economy</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li><p>Remote keyless entry</p></li><li><p>AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3 capability</p></li><li><p>Auxiliary audio input</p></li><li><p>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls</p></li><li><p>Tilt and telescopic steering wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 split-folding rear seat</p></li><li><p>Anti-lock brakes (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Stability and traction control</p></li><li><p>Dual front and side curtain airbags</p></li><li><p>Local Ontario vehicle, very clean and well cared for</p></li></ul><hr /><p>A solid choice for first-time drivers, commuters, or anyone who values efficiency and reliability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2012 Honda Civic

139,000 KM

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX | CLEAN

2012 Honda Civic

LX | CLEAN

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B45CH008863

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2012 Honda Civic