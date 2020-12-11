Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

203,670 KM

$8,499

$8,499

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

EX 2WD 5-Speed AT

EX 2WD 5-Speed AT

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$8,499

203,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6358958
  • Stock #: 549
  • VIN: 5J6RM3H58CL800104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,670 KM

Vehicle Description

- $8499 + HST and Licensing 

- No Accidents 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=qd7JxqU4ejrGhCrUHTcDY5PVuaBJO%2fY%2f


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

