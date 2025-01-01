$15,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn EX w/RES
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Family-Friendly & Feature-Packed: 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES – Like New with Low KMs!
Looking for the perfect family minivan with low mileage and top-tier comfort? This 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ Rear Entertainment System (RES) is in like-new condition with really low kilometers, making it a rare find!Why Choose This 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES?
- Incredibly Low KMs – Hard to find a 2012 model with such low mileage, ensuring years of reliable performance.
- Spacious & Comfortable – Seats up to 8 passengers with plush seating and a roomy interior for ultimate family comfort.
- Rear Entertainment System (RES) – Keep your passengers entertained with a built-in DVD player and rear screen, perfect for road trips.
- Smooth & Efficient Performance – A 3.5L V6 engine delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency for daily driving or long hauls.
- Convenience Features – Power sliding doors, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera make every drive easier.
- Honda Reliability – Known for longevity and low maintenance costs, this Odyssey is built to last.
With its exceptional condition, low kilometers, and family-friendly features, this 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES is the perfect minivan for those who want space, comfort, and reliability.
Don’t wait—this rare find won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
