<p><strong>Family-Friendly & Feature-Packed: 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES – Like New with Low KMs!</strong></p><p>Looking for the perfect <strong>family minivan</strong> with low mileage and top-tier comfort? This <strong>2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ Rear Entertainment System (RES)</strong> is in <strong>like-new condition</strong> with <strong>really low kilometers</strong>, making it a rare find!</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Incredibly Low KMs</strong> – Hard to find a 2012 model with such <strong>low mileage</strong>, ensuring years of reliable performance.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Comfortable</strong> – Seats up to <strong>8 passengers</strong> with plush seating and a roomy interior for ultimate family comfort.</li><li><strong>Rear Entertainment System (RES)</strong> – Keep your passengers entertained with a <strong>built-in DVD player and rear screen</strong>, perfect for road trips.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Efficient Performance</strong> – A <strong>3.5L V6 engine</strong> delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency for daily driving or long hauls.</li><li><strong>Convenience Features</strong> – Power sliding doors, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera make every drive easier.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability</strong> – Known for longevity and low maintenance costs, this Odyssey is built to last.</li></ul><p>With its <strong>exceptional condition, low kilometers, and family-friendly features</strong>, this 2012 Honda Odyssey EX w/ RES is the perfect minivan for those who want space, comfort, and reliability.</p><p><strong>Don’t wait—this rare find won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Honda Odyssey

95,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX w/RES

12202522

2012 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX w/RES

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H43CB508813

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2012 Honda Odyssey