<p class= data-start=124 data-end=190><strong data-start=124 data-end=190>2012 Honda Odyssey Touring – Fully Loaded, Low KM, Immaculate!</strong></p><p class= data-start=192 data-end=438>This is the minivan that checks every box. Locally owned in Ontario, this <strong data-start=266 data-end=296>2012 Honda Odyssey Touring</strong> is in <strong data-start=303 data-end=328>exceptional condition</strong> inside and out, with <strong data-start=350 data-end=368>low kilometres</strong>, a <strong data-start=372 data-end=388>clean Carfax</strong>, and <strong data-start=394 data-end=419>every premium feature</strong> you could ask for.</p><p class= data-start=440 data-end=455><strong data-start=440 data-end=455>Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=456 data-end=655><li class= data-start=456 data-end=481><p class= data-start=458 data-end=481>Extremely low mileage</p></li><li class= data-start=482 data-end=514><p class= data-start=484 data-end=514>Super clean – inside and out</p></li><li class= data-start=515 data-end=555><p class= data-start=517 data-end=555>No accidents – verified clean Carfax</p></li><li class= data-start=556 data-end=608><p class= data-start=558 data-end=608>Local Ontario vehicle – not from out of province</p></li><li class= data-start=609 data-end=655><p class= data-start=611 data-end=655>Fully loaded Touring model – top of the line</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=657 data-end=691><strong data-start=657 data-end=691>Luxury & Convenience Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=692 data-end=1179><li class= data-start=692 data-end=719><p class= data-start=694 data-end=719>Premium leather seating</p></li><li class= data-start=720 data-end=749><p class= data-start=722 data-end=749>Factory navigation system</p></li><li class= data-start=750 data-end=783><p class= data-start=752 data-end=783>Rear DVD entertainment system</p></li><li class= data-start=784 data-end=807><p class= data-start=786 data-end=807>Power sliding doors</p></li><li class= data-start=808 data-end=826><p class= data-start=810 data-end=826>Power tailgate</p></li><li class= data-start=827 data-end=854><p class= data-start=829 data-end=854>One-touch power sunroof</p></li><li class= data-start=855 data-end=907><p class= data-start=857 data-end=907>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</p></li><li class= data-start=908 data-end=937><p class= data-start=910 data-end=937>Multi-angle backup camera</p></li><li class= data-start=938 data-end=960><p class= data-start=940 data-end=960>Heated front seats</p></li><li class= data-start=961 data-end=999><p class= data-start=963 data-end=999>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li class= data-start=1000 data-end=1024><p class= data-start=1002 data-end=1024>Premium alloy wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=1025 data-end=1065><p class= data-start=1027 data-end=1065>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li class= data-start=1066 data-end=1080><p class= data-start=1068 data-end=1080>Fog lights</p></li><li class= data-start=1081 data-end=1099><p class= data-start=1083 data-end=1099>Cruise control</p></li><li class= data-start=1100 data-end=1122><p class= data-start=1102 data-end=1122>Rear privacy glass</p></li><li class= data-start=1123 data-end=1179><p class= data-start=1125 data-end=1179>Ample storage and versatile seating for 7-8 passengers</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1181 data-end=1376>Whether youre shuttling the family, road-tripping in comfort, or just looking for a reliable and refined daily driver, this Odyssey delivers. It drives smooth, feels solid, and is built to last.</p><p class= data-start=1378 data-end=1492><strong data-start=1378 data-end=1453>Don’t miss out – vehicles this clean and well-equipped don’t last long.</strong> Contact today to book your test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

118,790 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Touring

12476368

Touring

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,790KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H99CB507726

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 118,790 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-XXXX

905-339-3330

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

