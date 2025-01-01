$16,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 118,790 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring – Fully Loaded, Low KM, Immaculate!
This is the minivan that checks every box. Locally owned in Ontario, this 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring is in exceptional condition inside and out, with low kilometres, a clean Carfax, and every premium feature you could ask for.
Highlights:
Extremely low mileage
Super clean – inside and out
No accidents – verified clean Carfax
Local Ontario vehicle – not from out of province
Fully loaded Touring model – top of the line
Luxury & Convenience Features:
Premium leather seating
Factory navigation system
Rear DVD entertainment system
Power sliding doors
Power tailgate
One-touch power sunroof
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
Multi-angle backup camera
Heated front seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Premium alloy wheels
Keyless entry with push-button start
Fog lights
Cruise control
Rear privacy glass
Ample storage and versatile seating for 7-8 passengers
Whether you're shuttling the family, road-tripping in comfort, or just looking for a reliable and refined daily driver, this Odyssey delivers. It drives smooth, feels solid, and is built to last.
Don’t miss out – vehicles this clean and well-equipped don’t last long. Contact today to book your test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
