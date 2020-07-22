Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

124,990 KM

Details Description Features

$12,969

+ tax & licensing
$12,969

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

LX

2012 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,969

+ taxes & licensing

124,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5650929
  • Stock #: 507711
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H23CB507711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 507711
  • Mileage 124,990 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 905-399-3007 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. 

HONDA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind. 

2012 HONDA ODYSSEY LX  

7 Passenger 

Ontario Vehicle

Power options 

Cruise Control

Dual Climate Control

Air Conditioning

Alloy wheels

 

CARFAX https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=CzPf9xpLSbf8sVFg7MYPRicz3VlU9yyb#Img_acc

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE** 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed! 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3905-399-3007 

WORKING HOURS:MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.SUNDAY CLOSED 

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

