$16,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Ridgeline
VP
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
- Listing ID: 10452729
- VIN: 5FPYK1F40CB551426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't miss the opportunity to own a 2012 Honda Ridgeline, a truck that offers the perfect blend of versatility, performance, and style. With its reputation for reliability and longevity, this is a vehicle that will serve you well for years to come!
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!! VERY NICE TRUCK!! CALL TODAY!!!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
